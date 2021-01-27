MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the 2021 MLS season on the horizon, Inter Miami CF announced Wednesday the signing of Fort Lauderdale CF goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira.
Castanheira, 25, comes from the team’s USL League One team, Fort Lauderdale CF. His contract will include a club option for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
“Dylan is a promising young goalkeeper who can learn a lot from being in the First Team environment, training with the other goalkeepers and generally preparing as much as possible for his opportunity to earn minutes with the team,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.
Castanheira made 11 appearances, all starts, with Fort Lauderdale CF in 2020, recording 44 saves, which ranked fifth in League One.
With Castanheira’s signing, Inter Miami CF now has three goalkeepers ahead of the 2021 season, as he joins Drake Callender and John McCarthy on the depth chart.