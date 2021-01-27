MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat will finally have fans back in the stands thanks to come COVID-sniffing dogs.

Miami hosts the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, which will mark the first game that Heat ticket holders are welcomed back into the AmericanAirlines Arena.

But fans looking forward to seeing Heat players such as Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler in action, they must first go through 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd Tina.

Tina, along with other COVID-sniffing dogs, is going to be used to detect coronavirus from any fans attending the Heat home games.

Other protocols include: answering a mandatory health screening questionnaire, wearing masks at all times and only soda and water will be sold.

All transactions will be cashless.

If a fan feels ill during a game, isolation rooms will be available.

About 2,000 fans are expected in attendance.