MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,408 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,676,171 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 169 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,249.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.36%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,522 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,768.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 364,123.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.10%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.72%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 653 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,062.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 168,653 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.63% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.49%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 19 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,218 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.87%.