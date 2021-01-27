MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boxer Melissa Hernandez is making a highly-anticipated comeback to the ring.

The former six-time champ has been training for the last 10 months for her ring return against Chantelle Cameron.

While she’s about to turn 41, age is nothing but a number for the Puerto Rican boxer with Miami Roots.

“I decided to return to the sport because I’ve seen how competitively weak the field has now become and I want to change that. I love working with my classes at the Continuum Sporting Club in Miami Beach and I’ve seen the passion and hard-working talent that comes from Miami as a city with a strong boxing history. I like pushing the envelope and my body and mind feels just as able as I was ten years ago,” she said.

She’s gunning for the WBC super lightweight title, with the fight taking place in the United Kingdom this winter.

“To come back to the U.S. and bring that belt from England over here, I think it’s a big deal. You know that I have to fight a lot harder because I’m going to a different country. She has all the checks on her boxes, so I kind of have to beat the crap out of her to get this done,” she said.