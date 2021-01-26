  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hats and Hats, Local TV, Miami News, Muhammad Hassan

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been tough for a lot of small businesses the past year.

Hats and Hats was founded in North Miami Beach, nearly a quarter century ago, by a fourth generation hat maker with Italian roots.

Today, Hats and Hats is one of the biggest hat stores in South Florida.

A wall of sleek wide-brimmed hats. (CBS4)

More from CBSMiami.com
COVID-Sniffing Dogs To Screen Fans At Miami Heat Games
‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return
Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida

CBS4 Photojournalist Muhammad Hassan gives us a look inside this family-owned business that’s trying to survive the pandemic.

Hats and mask combo. (CBS4)

CBSMiami.com Team