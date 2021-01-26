MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a sunny and warm day that will be a bit on the breezy side.
Morning temperatures were a mixed bag. It was cooler across Miami-Dade with low 60s inland and upper 60s along the coast. A milder start in Broward and the Keys with mostly low 70s.
We will warm up this afternoon to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy at times and the rain chance remains low.
Tuesday night we cool down to the upper 60s with the potential for patchy fog overnight.
High pressure remains in control on Wednesday and it will be even warmer with highs near the mid-80s. Thursday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s with the chance for spotty showers.
A cold front will sweep through and by Friday morning it will be chilly with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be pleasant in the low 70s Friday and Saturday.