MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is world famous for the beaches, great hotels, restaurants and exciting nightlife. But for the locals who live here, they may not realize all that’s around them.

“We want our locals to enjoy what many others who travel thousands and thousands of miles to experience. They have it in their own backyard,” said Rolando Aedo, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is promoting Miami Temptations. It’s seven promotions at different times of the year – such as hotel deals, restaurants, entertainment.

First up is health and wellness.

“Our hotels are going to be putting together some great hotel packages,” Aedo said. “Our restaurants, because there are some meals that help promote health and wellness. And, of course, our spas.”

Historic Virginia Key Beach is one of the local attractions that’s part of the deal.

“This was the first official beach for Miami’s community of color in 1945,” said Charlie Weyman, the education and outreach coordinator at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

Aside from its rich history, Virginia Key Beach is close to downtown. At more than 80 acres, there’s lots to do while following safety guidelines.

“This is a great place just to get out. You can kayak. We have mountain biking trails. We have nature trails that have inspirational quotes. This is all 10- or 15-minute distance,” Weyman said.

“We’re all just vacationing in our own beautiful city,” said local Anabelle Gonzalez.

That’s the idea – to not only get tourists but locals to vacation in their own backyard, spending money to support hurting local businesses.

“Every week we try to find a new spot. We like coming to Virginia Key. There’s always cool kayaking in the lagoon. We live in Miami but there’s so much we don’t see on a daily basis,” Gonzalez said.

The hope is that price-conscious locals and visitors will find bargains that will boost the local economy.

“I think it was like 30% off on the hotel and the flight prices were around like 50% off what they usually were,” said tourist Christine Padilla.

To find out more about those Miami Temptations, click here.

If you’re looking for anything in Broward, the county has LauderDEALS, which you can get more info by clicking here.