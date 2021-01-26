MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade has launched another way for people 65 and older to check or and schedule appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to checking online at miamidade.gov/vaccine, people can now call 305-614-2014.

“We are taking urgent action to ensure no communities are left behind and all our seniors 65 and older have equal access to this lifesaving vaccine. To distribute the vaccine equitably to vulnerable Miami-Dade County residents, we are proud to introduce a phone option to expand access to the vaccine to protect our county and move forward together,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“There are many seniors in our community who are not able to access vaccine appointments through online booking, and I’m pleased that the County has launched a new phone line to make it easier for everyone to schedule an appointment,” said County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

This week Miami-Dade will also open a new vaccine distribution site at Miami Dade College North Campus and will reopen the vaccination site located at Zoo Miami.

All County vaccination sites are by appointment only.

Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than the existing supply. The county is working hard to make vaccines available to the community as soon as new supplies are received.