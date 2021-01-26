PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man impersonating a U.S. Marshal and threatening his victim for money.

According to investigators, the victim received a phone call on May 26, 2020 from the suspect who said he was with the U.S. Marshals and had warrants for his arrest.

Through threats and intimidation, the suspect was able to coerce the victim to withdraw all the money from their bank account.

After making the withdrawal, a dark colored vehicle pulled up and blocked the victim’s car.

A man got out of the passenger side, walked up to the victim, flashed a badge and handcuffs and demanded the money.

Fearing the man and arrest, the victim gave him the money.

The suspect is about six feet tall with a muscular build and a “T21” tattoo on his left index finger. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).