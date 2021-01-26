  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Summer Olympic Games in Florida?

Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, says the state would be a good option.

He has sent a letter to the Olympic Committee in Switzerland asking them to consider the move if Japan decides to cancel July’s summer games.

Patronis said he has already looked at venues in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

He also added how the super bowl is in Florida again, following a successful super bowl in Miami just a year ago.

In a recent poll, 80% of respondents do not want the Olympics held in Japan this summer.

