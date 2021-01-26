TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Summer Olympic Games in Florida?
Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, says the state would be a good option.
He has sent a letter to the Olympic Committee in Switzerland asking them to consider the move if Japan decides to cancel July’s summer games.
More from CBSMiami.com
COVID-Sniffing Dogs To Screen Fans At Miami Heat Games
‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return
Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida
Patronis said he has already looked at venues in Miami, Tampa and Orlando.
He also added how the super bowl is in Florida again, following a successful super bowl in Miami just a year ago.
In a recent poll, 80% of respondents do not want the Olympics held in Japan this summer.