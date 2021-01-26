MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,667,763 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 231 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,080.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.36%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,770 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,759.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 362,601.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.37%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.41%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 975 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,050.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 168,000 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.52%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,199 cases and 39 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.92%.