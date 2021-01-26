FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Broward is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The site, at 3299 SW 4th Avenue, will take those who have already made appointments.

Officials opted for the site after traffic congestion led to heavy back-ups at Holiday Park which is no longer providing vaccinations or conducting COVID-19 testing. The city said the new location will provide enhanced service and traffic flow.

The park’s main entrance will be closed to all traffic except for vaccine appointments. All park areas will remain open for recreational activities, accessible by foot or bike. Parkgoers can park in the Dog Park parking lot.

People ages 65 and older, and frontline healthcare workers, can call (866) 201-6313 to request an appointment. For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is (833) 476-1526.

When people call, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled.

People who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at Holiday Park should go to Snyder Park to receive their second dose, 21 days later, on the date written on their appointment card at the time they arrived for their first dose. These individuals don’t need to make a new appointment.