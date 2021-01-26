MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward County doctor was arrested Tuesday morning after an investigation conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Coral Springs Police Department revealed that he had sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to an underage victim.

Detectives say that in early April, Stewart Bitman sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child.

Detectives say that Bitman portrayed himself as a teenage boy and knew he was communicating with a minor while attempting to solicit victims.

Bitman was taken into custody and numerous electronic devices were seized by police for further forensic analysis.

The doctor was booked at the BSO Main Jail.

He faces three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Detectives are working to see if there are additional victims with whom Bitman may have communicated.

Anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Bitman to contact police at 954-888-5290. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).