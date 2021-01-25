  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police homicide investigators are trying to find the suspect or suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

Police received a ShotSpotter call around 6:00 a.m. at NW 21st Avenue and 65th Street.

The victim, police say, was an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car.

In video taken at the scene, the victim’s body was seen in the street, right next to the car under a white tarp.

Deadly shooting scene in NW Miami-Dade on Jan. 25, 2021. (CBS4)

In addition, there were about a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

 

