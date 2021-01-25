LIGHTHOUSE POINT (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified two drivers who were killed in a fiery collision in Lighthouse Point early Saturday morning, which was caught on camera.
BSO deputies and Lighthouse Point police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Northeast 49th Street and North Federal Highway shortly before 1:30 a.m. on January 23.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Dana Raymond, 34 of Coral Springs, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Kia Optima on North Federal Highway when she struck a 2011 Hyundai Tucson driven by Justin Waldron, 38 of Lighthouse Point.
WATCH: CBS4 Viewer video of fiery collision
Waldron’s car was stopped at a traffic light when Raymond’s vehicle struck him in a rear-end collision.
The crash caused Raymond’s vehicle to become fully engulfed in fire and Waldron’s vehicle to become partially engulfed.
Bystanders on scene managed to Raymond out of her vehicle. She was transported to Broward Health North where she was later died. Waldron died on the scene.
BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the deadly crash.