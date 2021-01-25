BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A South Florida mother is facing some extremely disturbing charges involving her baby.
Ashly Kestler of Boca Raton is in jail in Broward County, facing charges of aggravated child abuse and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Plantation police arrested the 27-year-old last Thursday after reports of a child crying near a vehicle.
When the officers arrived, they found Kestler inside that car passed out and her 7-month-old girl with her head under the driver’s side front tire.
The child was taken to the hospital with a deep cut on her head and other cuts and bruises.
Police said Kestler was unaware the baby was no longer in the cars. Officers are not sure how the baby ended up outside it.