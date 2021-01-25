MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees’ new rules regarding who can make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment are causing concern among the state’s seasonal residents.

Seasonal residents, sometimes called ‘snowbirds’, are defined as anyone who lives here for more than 31 consecutive days each year.

In order for them to get the vaccine, they have to provide two forms of documentation; a deed, a mortgage, or a rental agreement plus a utility bill, bank or tax statement, or a piece of mail sent by a government agency.

Roy Schminky and his wife call the Burnt Store Marina home for six months of the year. He said while he’s a seasonal resident, he doesn’t have the documents needed to get a vaccination.

“Our utility bills are included in our lease or in our rent I should say and consequently I don’t have two documents. I have a lease. But I don’t have any other kind of document that would show proof that we are here for that length of time,” he said.

“I think they need to rethink it and I think there are going to be a lot of other people in my position. In fact, I know people right now. I mean there’s more than just us,” he added.

Rivkees said the new rules are intended to curb what’s become known as vaccine tourism where people come to the state to get a vaccination and then go home.