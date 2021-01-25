MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – U.S. Coast Guard dive teams are assisting in the search after a small plane reportedly crashed into the ocean off the Boyton Beach Inlet.

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said they received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane.

“The person who called in the report said the plane was sinking,” said Hernandez, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast office in Miami.

The plane was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport to Merritt Island Airport, about 140 miles north, officials said.

It was not known how many people were on board the four-seater plane.

Coast Guard and Palm Beach Sheriff’s helicopters, a Coast Guard cutter, and a small boat are searching the water for the wreckage or any survivors.

