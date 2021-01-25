FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Heartbroken friends and loved ones of a woman found shot to death at a Dania Beach apartment complex are adding to the reward in hopes that it will lead to the arrest of her killer.

“She left us too early and we miss her,” said Hughes Longelin, a friend.

Friends of Aranee Mulakhut have added $3,000 to the current Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total to $6,000.

On December 26th, just before 10:30 p.m., Broward sheriff’s deputies were sent to the apartment complex at 321 E. Sheridan Street after someone reported hearing gunshots. Arriving deputies discovered Mulakhut, 47 on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where she later died.

Longelin said he and a bunch of friends from the Thai community were waiting for her. When she didn’t show up, they knew something was wrong.

“The night she was killed we were waiting for her to come after work where we had a few friends at my place to do a BBQ and we were all together and we learned what happened when she didn’t show up,” he said.

Surveillance video from that night shows Mulakhut pulling into her apartment complex. Then another car pulled in behind, likely a white Nissan Maxima. The detective describes what we see next.

“She pulled into a parking space, the suspect’s vehicle kept going and backed up further out,” said Broward sheriff’s Detective Tiberio Barbosa.

Shortly after that, Mulakhut got out of her car.

“Aranee walked out toward the building. At that moment the white Nissan pulled forward in the parking lot, a suspect got out of the passenger’s side and walked toward Aranee,” said Tiberio.

Detectives said Mulakhut was shot and killed just off-camera. Moments later, the suspect got back in the car, with a get-a-way driver behind the wheel, and they headed west of Sheridan Street.

“We love her so much,” said Mulakhut’s friend Piya Ueasri. “She’s such a great person and such a hard-working person. She was always smiling, she always makes everyone happy.”

Detectives have described the suspect’s vehicle as possibly a White Nissan Maxima, 2009 to 2015 model, with large aftermarket rims and a black sunroof.

“If anybody has any information, please contact Crime Stoppers, that will help us solve the case,” said another friend Kanee Corro.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.