MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Small business owners in several Miami-Dade Districts are invited to apply for the annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant funds.

Applicants may be eligible to receive between $1,000 to $2,500 to help their business which is especially needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money can be used to buy equipment, supplies and inventory or go toward advertising/marketing, building liability insurance, security systems or to make minor renovations.

Mom and Pop Grants are administered in collaboration with the county commission district office where the business is located.

Currently, Districts 2, 4 and 6 are accepting applications.

A mandatory informational workshop explaining the requirements will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. via Zoom for District 6.

Meeting ID 945 7263 5704

Dial in +9292056099

Eligibility requirements include:

All businesses must be located in the specified county commission district

Must be a for-profit business

Must not be part of a national chain

A physical address is required

Home-based businesses can apply

Click here for more information and to download applications in your eligible district.