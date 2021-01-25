MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 82-year-old Mernier Sainvil.
According to Miami Shores PD, Sainvil was last seen Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. leaving his home.
Sainvil was driving his yellow 1999 Ford pickup truck with Florida tag LRZP46.
The 82-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and around 190 pounds.
Sainvil wears eyeglasses and was last seen in a jacket and possibly gray slacks.
Miami Shores PD said he has a serious medical condition and missed his last treatment.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami Shores PD at (305) 759-2468.