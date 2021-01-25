MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Wynwood neighborhood in Miami is famously known for its beautiful murals, but there’s one mural that’s really catching people’s attention.

It’s a mural of the entire Miami Heat team, including president Pat Riley, owner Micky Arison, and Heat legends Alonzo Mourning and Dwyane Wade, all wearing masks because of COVID-19.

The Mask Up Miami Heat mural was painted by artist Kyle Holbrook and unveiled on January 24 at the corner of NW 36th Street and 5th Avenue.

He says it’s his way to remind people we’re all in this together.

“What better way than with the Miami Heat and with the season starting and how great they just played and capitalize off of that popularity to remind residents and visitors that we are all a team, not just paint one player, but paint the whole team because as a whole team of Americans and Miamians we have to come to together to win and beat this virus,” said Holbrook.

Holbrook has painted 43 murals around the world.

He said he was inspired to do something cool but he wanted to make sure people would get the message.

He also included iconic images of the Statue of Liberty and Rosie the Riveter as symbols to remind people that we are all on the same team fighting against COVID-19.