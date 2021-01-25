MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With the stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden reversed former President Trump’s ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

“We’re restoring the situation where transgender personnel, if qualified in every other way, can serve their government in the United States military,” said President Joe Biden.

Morgan Mayfaire is a transgender man with TransSocial Inc.

“I’m just ecstatic, very happy,” Mayfaire said.

Mayfaire served 8 years as a Marine before transitioning and is thrilled with the change.

“When you’re in the military, you need somebody to watch your back and those are the people there serving with you,” he said. “It doesn’t make any difference where they’re from, who they love or what their gender is.”

In his order, the President said allowing transgender individuals has no meaningful negative impact.

“The Marine Corps was very good to me. The officers I worked with were very good to me. I did not have any issues,” Mayfaire said.

There is some opposition.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who is also a Marine Vet said in part, “The military cannot focus its efforts on preparing to fight and win wars when it is being used as a vehicle to advance the far left’s social agenda.”

Retired Lt. General Jerry Boykin, also with the Family Research Council said, “I’m appalled that our Commander-in-Chief is more focused on appeasing special interest groups than on military readiness.”

Meanwhile, Mayfaire said serving in the military is about patriotism.

“Above everything that comes into making me who I am, the most important thing to me is that I’m an American. I love my country. I wanted to serve my country. And if I wasn’t 61-years-old, now that the ban has been lifted, I would serve my country again,” he said.

The Defense Department said it would begin to work immediately to get the policy and procedure in place to make this happen. The Secretary of Defense said this is the right thing and the smart thing to do.