MIAMI (CBSMiami) – High demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to exceed supplies in South Florida.

Jackson Memorial Hospital opened up new appointment slots this weekend and within an hour they were gone.

Long lines persist at drive-thru vaccination sites.

“People are coming out way ahead of their appointment times. If you have an appointment you will get a vaccine. Do not come out more than 30 minutes before your appointment time,” said public information officer Mike Jachles at the state-run site at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Jachles said the Hard Rock Stadium site has administered more than 19-thousand first dose vaccines so far this month.

“So when we know there are more vaccines that we may have coming in more appointments will open up. So be persistent. Keep checking back,” said Jachles.

With the new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program now in place, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo said their goal is to make vaccinations more available to those living in senior living homes.

“This is important for us in the City of Miami because some 70 percent of all the public housing for seniors is in the City of Miami. The vast majority are right here in Little Havana and its surroundings,” said Carollo.

While some have been fortunate to receive a shot, Daniella Pierre, the president of the Miami-Dade branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said vaccines are flowing to wealthy communities, but not to Black communities.

“With limited supplies, we acknowledge that the state through our federal government has a limited supply of vaccination, however, when the supply is disseminated to the counties, they need to be equitably distributed,” said Pierre.

Jackson Health System has paired up with many churches to make sure those living in underserved communities have a chance of getting a shot.

“Let’s be clear not all Black people go to church. So there needs to be additional ways to reach out and connect seniors and those with special need populations to the vaccination sites,” said Pierre.