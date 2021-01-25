MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was welcome news when the state’s surgeon general issued a ban on the growing trend of “vaccine tourism.”

But just how are officials enforcing the new rule to stop out-of-towners from siphoning away a shot from a resident?

That’s what CBS4’s Joan Murray took a look at on Monday.

New York, Pennsylvania, Canada – those were just some of the out-of-state license plates Murray spotted among the cars in line at the Trade Winds Park COVID vaccine site in Coconut Creek.

“Give us a form to fill out and look at our driver license and that’s it,” one passenger said.

One driver said, “They asked more than once. It seemed odd. But, yeah, they did maybe three times.”

After spotting a license plate from Alabama, Murray spoke with the driver.

Dr. Neal Templeton said he and his wife are Florida residents. They own a home here but spend a couple of months of the year in Alabama.

He is against vaccine tourism.

“They’re four and a half million people 65 and over in Florida. If you add all the tourists, probably adds another million people. They don’t have enough for the people that live here,” he said.

In Broward, you must call to arrange a vaccine appointment. They are asking for proof of residency on the phone. And when you show up, someone will ask to see your license or other proof of residency.

“If they do not bring the documents they talked about on the telephone, they will be asked to leave and won’t get their shot,” said Fort Lauderdale Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lucas.

It’s the same rules in Miami-Dade.

At Marlins Park, drivers were asked to show a license.

“We are asking for ID and the person has to be a Florida State resident to be vaccinated,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Dan Rasy has homes in Florida and New Jersey, but has a Florida license. He said he does not mind non-Floridians getting vaccinated here.

“They’ll spend money when they come you think they can get it they’re paying. They’re paying to travel to get down here. So maybe that’s not a bad thing,” he said.

So make sure you have your Florida driver’s license handy when going to a vaccine site.

If you live here only part of the year, you have to have two forms of identification – things like a utility bill and a lease or mortgage agreement.