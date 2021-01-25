MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,720 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,658,169 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 156 additional deaths, bringing the total to 25,849.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.56% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.48%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 17 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,747.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 360,831.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.18%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.88%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 967 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,045.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 167,025 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.56%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,184 cases and 39 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.86%.