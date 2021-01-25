The Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, powered by the Children’s Services Council, is a four-month awareness campaign that uses the full spectrum of media to ensure that Broward County families, educators, media, law enforcement and all stakeholders use and share resources that make it possible for children to safely realize their full potential, hopes and dreams. T

The Broward AWARE! campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Florida and is dedicated to:

Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system

Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles

Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System

Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training

Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers

Recognizing the signs of and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children

Broward AWARE! includes several community events throughout the campaign that will culminate in April, during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Under the 2021 theme, Bouncing Back Together “We Got This”, the campaign will highlight topics to educate and create awareness in communities within Broward County.

For more information on Broward AWARE! and upcoming events throughout the campaign, visit cscbroward.org/broward-aware or call (954) 831-6477.

Local partners of Broward AWARE! include: Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Parks and Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff’s Office, ChildNet Inc., Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Community Based Connections Inc., Dept. of Children and Families, Dept. Of Health in Broward, Every Mother’s Advocate, Fort Lauderdale Police, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Guardian ad Litem Program Broward, HandsOn Broward, HANDY, Jack and Jill Children’s Center, Jewish Federation of Broward County, Kid Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Mt. Bethel Human Services, OIC of South Florida, Ounce of Prevention Florida, Swim Central, The South Florida Institute on Aging, Urban League of Broward County, Women In Distress of Broward County Inc., YMCA of South Florida and more….

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or visit cscbroward.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

