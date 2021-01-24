  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede, Joe Biden

Jim DeFede took a closer look at the two central themes of Joe Biden’s inaugural address: unity and truth.

Can Joe Biden unite a divided country especially given the spread of lies and disinformation?

DeFede discussed the challenges Biden is facing with Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University’s Institute for Politics and Public Interest, and Steve Schale, CEO of Unite the Country.

