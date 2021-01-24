MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,535 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,649,449 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 132 additional deaths, bringing the total to 25,693.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.25% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.56%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,763 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 27 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,730.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 358,801.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.57%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.94%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,013 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,034.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 166,058 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,158 cases and 39 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.9% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.78%.