MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,311 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,639,914 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 156 additional deaths, bringing the total to 25,561.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.71%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,334 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 25 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,703.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 357,038.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.31%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.02%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,149 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,018.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 165,045 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.47% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.53%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,135 cases and 39 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.98% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.31%.