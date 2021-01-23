MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person died and another had to be hospitalized after an early-morning fire engulfed a single-family home in Plantation, early Saturday morning.

Plantation Fire Department officials said the call came in at around 5:30 a.m. to report a fire at a home in the 1000 block of NW 99th Avenue.

Arriving fire units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

Authorities said one victim in the house managed to escape. He was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Another victim was killed in the fire, officials said.

Authorities said that the smoke alarm went off and one of the victims tried to rescue the other man, but could not get to him.

That is when, according to fire officials, he went to his neighbors to call 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.