MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Floridians flock to COVID vaccine sites in the rush to get vaccinated, many who are dealing with high blood pressure have questions about their medications and how these might impact their recovery from COVID.

The University of Miami Comprehensive Hypertension Center did a study on whether or not it would help or hinder a patient’s recovery.

The study involved patients admitted to hospitals.

“The very extraordinary results are no matter what you were taking for your blood pressure, there was no difference in the outcome, in the course of COVID interference with patients who were hospitalized,” said Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Maria Delgado-Leliervre.

“More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. have hypertension,” she added.

Miami cardiologist, Dr. Carlos Alfonso had this to say about COVID and blood pressure medications:

“Should not stop the blood pressure medication. It is safe to continue blood pressure medication. We know the blood pressure medication helps the heart and lungs and patients should not stop their medication.”

It is always wise to always check with your doctor to make sure there are no potentials for side effects, no matter what medication you are taking.