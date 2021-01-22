KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program is putting $100 million toward infrastructure improvements and hardening projects to make Florida more resilient to storms and flooding.

The governor made his remarks while speaking at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo.

Of that $100 million, Monroe County is getting $16.7 million.

“We’re doing $1.3 million to assist the City of Key Largo to protect vulnerable homes against storm surge, $10.4 million for Monroe County to prevent flooding and protect against sea level rise and $5 million to improve wastewater and storm water infrastructure in Key West,” said DeSantis. “We also have some other areas in other parts of Florida that are getting significant amounts of money. But Rebuild Florida, just to remind people, is a long term recovery program. It allows the state to make significant investments into the resiliency of areas previously impacted by storms.”

DeSantis said with parts of the state still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Michael, “We’ve got to build back stronger than before. That’s what this investment is all about.”

Rebuild Florida is a program of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) created to help Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from recent hurricanes.

In all, the money will go to 24 communities around the state.

Here’s the breakdown of the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program: