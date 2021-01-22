MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across much of South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Miami-Dade and Broward. It was a little warmer in the Keys with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.
It will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Friday night’s lows fall to the lower 60s along the coast and mid to upper 50s inland.
Saturday we’ll enjoy dry conditions and warm sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the 60s and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s as the breeze builds. Winds will increase late Sunday into Monday due to a back cold front.
It will be breezy on Monday with the potential for passing showers. As the winds increase we will likely see hazardous conditions and the risk of rip currents. It will be a bit warmer heading into the early to middle of next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.