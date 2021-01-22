MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has signed an executive order that gives the county greater oversight of the COVID-19 vaccinations in Miami-Dade.

“Getting shots into arms is my top priority. We are in a state of emergency & we need to ensure vaccines are equitably distributed across all communities and no one is left behind,” she tweeted in announcing the order.

Beginning Saturday, hospital systems, municipalities, and all other entities administering the vaccine will be required to publish daily updates on their progress, including the total number of vaccines they have received, the sites where the vaccines are being administered, and the number of vaccines administered.

The order also states that those who are providing the vaccines should not make appointments unless they already have received vaccine doses and “has a good forecast of the number of people they’ll be able to vaccinate.”

Levine Cava said the order is “meant to ensure that no community is left behind and all residents 65+ have equal access to this lifesaving vaccine.”

The mayor added that she’s still fighting to get more of the vaccines because the supply they have been getting is not nearly enough to “meet the enormous demand.”