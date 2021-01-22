MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped again to a staggering $1 billion dollars, and it could be yours Friday night.

The billion-dollar jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and just shy of the highest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $739.6 million before taxes.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

The odds of winning a jackpot are overwhelmingly slim at 1 in 302.5 million for the jackpot prize, which means you match all five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The odds are so high, you are more likely to get struck by lightning. Those odds are about 1 in 500,000, according to the CDC.

Mega Millions can be played in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.