MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot is close to one billion dollars, and it could be yours Friday night.

The $970 million jackpot is now the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history!

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $716.3 million before taxes.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Tuesday’s numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, plus gold Mega Ball 16.

Eleven tickets still matched five white balls to win at least $1 million. Two of those, both sold in Florida, won $2 million because they included an optional Megaplier purchase.

The odds of winning a jackpot are overwhelmingly slim at 1 in 302.5 million for the jackpot prize – this means you match all five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. The odds drop to 12.6 million for the million-dollar prize (matching all five winning numbers but no Mega Ball.)

Mega Millions can be played in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

