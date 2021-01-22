MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run crash on Miami Beach.

It happened Thursday, around 7 p.m., at 5th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man crossing the street and then trying to get out of the way.

Police said he was in a crosswalk but didn’t have the right of way.

The man, who police described as being in his 50s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver must have known that they had hit someone.

“The vehicle has the right of way, the pedestrian did not. That vehicle, though, chose not to stop and not just do the right thing but also disobey the law and fled which result in this man’s death,” said Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“Thankfully we have witnesses who stayed on the scene and provided detectives with not only testimony but with video,” said Rodriguez.

The driver who took off was in a white 2020 Kia Sorento, which now has damage on the front passenger-side and missing a mirror. The car is a long term rental and has a Florida plate – KCM D06

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.