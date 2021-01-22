MIAMI (CBSMiami) – David Beckham and Phil Neville go way back to their days as teenagers coming up through Manchester United’s Academy in England. Now, they’ll try to succeed at the MLS level, but this time, just a little older and grayer.

They are hoping that together they can provide a DNA to the club that resembles that of some of the best teams in the world.

“I think because we’ve got the same goal of wanting to something really special to build something here that can be bigger than anything we’ve ever done in our careers or our lives is something that excites me,” said Inter Miami CF coach Phil Neville.

Inter Miami ushered in a new chapter today by bringing in David Beckham’s long time teammate and friend Neville to manage the team.

Beckham did not shy away from their history together and ownership was adamant this was a job he earned.

More from CBSMiami.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk Wants To Dig Tunnels To Alleviate Miami Traffic Jams

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Rent Luxury Miami Condo Near ‘Billionaire Bunker’ Property

Trump Administration Gives Medicaid Gift To Florida

“The fact that he’s David’s friend is a reality and no one runs from that in fact we embrace it. He wasn’t given or handed the job because he’s friends with David Beckham or solely because of his relationship with Beckham. Phil Neville earned this job,” said Jorge Mas, Miami’s managing owner.

‘Our ownership group just don’t employ our friends. We employ the best people whether it’s on the field, off the field, in our backroom staff, the staff we have working out our training facility at the facility. We are running a serious soccer club here,” said Beckham.

Neville comes to South Florida after coaching the English women’s national team, but says he always kept a watchful eye on what Inter Miami was doing. Neville says he can inject the DNA and culture the club was missing.

“We have to behave in a certain way. I call it elite behavior. Elite behavior is doing the right thing every minute of every single day. I’ve lived that way myself as a player and I’ve seen and coached that way with some of the best players in both the men’s and the women’s game,” said Neville.

Beckham has been in town for three weeks assembling this new staff and getting more hands-on with the team. His goal hasn’t changed since day one. Build it from the ground up from the academy level with that culture he believes Neville will bring.

“Going forward, I will be over every player that comes into this club. I will be over every single player that we are looking at, that we are interested in and will also be over every single player that is at this club,” said Beckham.

Inter Miami also hired Chris Henderson from the Seattle Sounders to be their new sporting director. He won a number of cups in Seattle and also was a member of the Miami Fusion back in 2001.