MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,719 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,627,603 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 277 additional deaths, bringing the total to 25,405.

The single-day positivity rate was 12.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.01%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,299 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 34 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,678.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 354,704.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.23%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.83%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,176 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,011.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 163,896 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 13.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.81%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 48 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,105 cases and 39 deaths. The death total decreased by one from the previous day.

The single-day positivity rate was 14.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.69%.