MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of South Florida teachers and other school employees 65 and older will receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.
Both Miami-Dade and Broward public school districts have set up vaccination events.
Miami-Dade has partnered with Jackson Health Systems while Broward is working with the state’s health department.
“In essence, we have dedicated lanes on dedicated days specifically and exclusively for 65 and older employees of our public school system. So it’s a much more efficient and effective way of drawing some of the most vulnerable elements of our workforce to a vaccination opportunity,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
The superintendents in both counties are pushing Governor Ron DeSantis to make all school employees a higher priority for vaccines, regardless of age.
More from CBSMiami.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk Wants To Dig Tunnels To Alleviate Miami Traffic Jams
Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Rent Luxury Miami Condo Near ‘Billionaire Bunker’ Property
Trump Administration Gives Medicaid Gift To Florida