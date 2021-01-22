FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at Holiday Park will move to a new location next week.

The site, which is a partnership between the state’s health department and the city of Fort Lauderdale, will deliver its last vaccinations on Saturday, January 23rd. COVID-19 testing will not resume at the park at this time.

Starting Tuesday, January 26th, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., by appointment only. The city said the new location will provide enhanced service and traffic flow.

People ages 65 and older, and frontline healthcare workers, can call (866) 201-6313 to request an appointment. For those requiring TTY access, the phone number is (833) 476-1526.

When people call, they will be asked through an automated system to enter information using their telephone keypad. Live agents will call people back to make appointments until all current appointments are filled.

People who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at Holiday Park should go to Snyder Park to receive their second dose, 21 days later, on the date written on their appointment card at the time they arrived for their first dose. These individuals don’t need to make a new appointment.

Holiday Park will resume normal park operations and access by January 26.