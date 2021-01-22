MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Cats and water don’t mix. Any cat person knows that. So when a neighborhood cat fell into the water near a sea wall in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami-Dade firefighters came to the rescue.
It happened early Friday morning around 7:49 a.m. The cat had fallen into the water and gotten stuck on the rocks under the sea wall near 296 Atlantic Isle.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat 21 and Platform 21 responded to the scene. Fireboat 21 deployed two divers in the water to rescue the kitty.
Very carefully, they managed to grab the water-logged feline, which wasn’t too pleased about its predicament by the sound of its extremely loud caterwauling.
But any kind of cat-astrophe was avoided and the cat was safely removed from the rocks and returned to its owners.