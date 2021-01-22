MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting on I-95 early Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a man in a white Chrysler was heading south when a vehicle pulled up along his driver’s side near NW 103rd Street and his car was riddled with bullets.
The driver of the Chrysler was struck by a bullet in the abdomen area.
The man was able to drive himself to North Shore Hospital. From there he was taken to the Ryder Trauma with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
