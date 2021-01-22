FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the driver of a Honda that struck and killed a woman in Oakland Park.

It happened Thursday, January 14th, just after 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the woman, identified as 59-year-old Nancy Vazquez, walking along the median. When she went to cross the road, she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that was heading northbound.

The driver did not stop.

Vazquez was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she died a short time later.

A witness who heard the impact, but did not see the crash, said they saw a black four-door sedan heading northbound on North Andrews Avenue after the collision.

Broward sheriff detectives say a fog lamp cover and other physical evidence found at the crash site indicated the vehicle involved is a 2013-2015 black four-door Honda Accord EX.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.