MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a $5,000 reward for information regarding the murder of six-year-old Chassidy Saunders in Miami.

Chassidy and two others were shot January 16 outside a home NW 6th Place and 55th Avenue in Model City.

A makeshift memorial of balloons, pink teddy bears, and a sign that urges people to “stop senseless gun violence” marks the spot where she died.

At a candelight vigil two days after the shooting, state Rep. James Bush III mourning the loss of this innocent life and condemned the violence that plagues their community.

“It’s a very difficult time, losing a child, especially a child this young,” said Bush. “Enough is enough. We have to stop this. When you start killing our babies, you’ve drawn the line.”

Saunders and her family were leaving a child’s birthday party when the gunfire erupted.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted Chassidy’s picture on Instagram and called the shooting “inconceivable” and “unconscionable.”

Saunders’ grandmother said the little girl was packed with charm.

“She was a diva, a real diva. She loved lipstick, makeup, and hair, and lip gloss. If you know anything out there, please, please, justice for my grandchild, please, please,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The shooting also left two other adults injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

If the tip to crime stoppers leads to an arrest of the subject the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00. You can also contact the City of Miami Police Department Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350.