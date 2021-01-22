JUNO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Last year’s wetter than usual rainy season led to a strong sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County, with 66 percent of eggs successfully hatching.
A wetter year meant there was plenty of water to keep turtle eggs moist and embryos hydrated.
Justin Perrault is the director of research at Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach. He told The Palm Beach Post that “water is a fine balance.”
Palm Beach County received an average of about 71.4 inches of rain last year. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, that’s about 14.6 inches more than normal and it was the highest amount estimated countywide in two decades.
