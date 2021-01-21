MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man who died in a double shooting earlier this week in Brownsville.
According to police, Monday night around 11:30 p.m., 28-year-old Michael Mackey was driving a red Ford Explorer west on NW 46th Street when someone at him as he crossed the intersection of NW 19th Avenue.
Both Mackey and his passenger were hit.
When police and paramedics arrived, Mackey was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger was taken to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
