MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another South Florida hospital system is suspending its first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations due to the uncertainty about the supply of vaccines.

Mount Sinai Medical Center has announced first dose appointments for Saturday, January 23rd and onward have been canceled and no new appointments will be offered.

People who are already scheduled for second-dose appointments with Mount Sinai will not be affected.

Last Tuesday, January 19th, Baptist Health announced they were suspending all first-dose vaccination appointments immediately due to vaccine supply constraints.

Mount Sinai said they planned to inform those whose appointments were canceled about alternate vaccination options.

The medical center encourages those who would like to get vaccinated to check out local public health, pharmacy, and government-run options, some of which have expanded distribution in recent days.

Mount Sinai was the first hospital in South Florida to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to Miami-Dade residents age 75 and up. To date, the medical center has administered over 12,000 vaccinations to health care professionals, first responders, and residents who are 65 years of age or older.