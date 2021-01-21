MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke to cooler temperatures Thursday, with Miami-Dade and Broward in the mid to upper 50s. Some inland areas hit the 50s. It was four to six degrees colder in comparison to Wednesday morning.
We will enjoy another beautiful, mostly sunny and pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A stalled frontal boundary draped across the Panhandle will stay in place due to high pressure in control so our dry, tranquil weather pattern will continue.
Thursday night our lows will fall to the low 60s along the coast and the mid to upper 50s inland.
Friday will be nice and dry with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday morning we’ll wake up with the low 60s and highs warm to around 80 degrees.
Sunday the breeze will build with the potential for passing showers due to a back door cold front. As the winds increase, we will likely see rough seas and the risk of rip currents. We will be warmer by early to middle of next week.